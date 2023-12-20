Nottingham Forest sack manager Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Steve Cooper has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

The 44-year-old manager departs the City Ground with the Tricky Trees sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

This is five points clear of the relegation zone following last Friday’s 0-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the Club’s history,” a statement from owner Evangelos Marinakis read.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham. Steve will always remain a friend of the Club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Cooper – who was under contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2025 – departs after a memorable two-year spell in charge of Forest, whom he guided back to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

The Welshman led Forest back to the top flight via the Championship playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, as the Tricky Trees defeated Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the final, while they also overcame then-holders Leicester City and Arsenal in the FA Cup to reach the quarter-finals.

After welcoming no fewer than 21 new faces to the club during last year’s summer transfer window, Cooper kept Nottingham Forest afloat in the top flight with a 16th-placed finish, four points clear of relegated Leicester.

The 44-year-old’s feats with Forest led to brief links with the vacant Tottenham job earlier this year, but the Garibaldi have endured a miserable start to the 2023-24 season, winning just three of their opening 17 top-flight games.

Since beating Aston Villa 2-0 at the start of November, Forest have gone without a win in six successive Premier League matches – losing five of them and drawing one – including a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Fulham on December 6.

A hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers three days later bought the popular Cooper another week in the dugout, but Friday’s defeat to Spurs proved to be the final nail in his coffin.

Cooper – who has also managed Swansea City, England’s Under-17s and Under-16s and Liverpool’s academy squads – departs Forest with a record of 43 wins, 27 draws and 38 defeats from 108 matches in charge across all competitions.

Also Read:

The Reds added that a new head coach will be appointed in due course, and they are believed to be in talks with former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in November.

Cooper has become the second Premier League head coach to lose his job this season following Paul Heckingbottom’s sacking from Sheffield United earlier this month, and Forest’s first game since the Welshman’s sacking comes at home to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.