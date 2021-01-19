Alhaji Kazeem Rabiu, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Egbe-Idimu Local Government Council Development Area, Lagos State, has described the nonchalant attitude of residents toward the second wave of Coronavirus as worrisome.

Rabiu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that on December 18, 2020, the Federal Government announced that the country had been hit by the second wave of COVID-19, with more than 76,000 cases recorded as at December.

Rabiu said: “The attitude of our people towards safety protocols is not encouraging at all.

“Most of our people are still negligent and we are doing all we can to sensitise them.

“If not for anything, but for the sake of our health workers who have a lot on their hands trying to save as many lives as possible.

“These things are simple: wear your mask, sanitise your hands or wash with soap and water, avoid crowded areas, no party or gathering is worth anybody’s life.”

NAN also reports that as at January 18, there were 112,004 confirmed cases; 89,939 discharged; and 1,449 deaths recorded in the country.

When asked on efforts to educate residents, the CDC chairman said the LCDA and the CDC would embark on sensitisation programme to educate the public.

Rabiu said: “As instructed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, we are to embark on educating residents on the importance of adhering to safety measures.

“The CDC and the council, under our able Chairman, Rep Kunle Olowoopejo, will mobilise few people to educate them in the market places, car parks among others.”

NAN