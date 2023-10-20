Nollywood movie, “Praise Party”, premieres next month

Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker, Anuli Ajagu, said a Nollywood family movie, titled, “Praise Party”, will premiere next month.

The disclosure was made Friday.

Ajagu, the Executive Officer of Brampton Productions Ltd. and RevAnuli Inc., who is the writer and producer of the movie, made this in Lagos Friday.

According to her, the movie to debut November 5 was directed by Obi Martins, a U.S.-based thespian and illustrates the dynamics of mental and emotional trauma.

She said: “Brampton Productions, in collaboration with RevAnuli Inc. is set for its cinematic debut with ‘Praise Party’, an exciting family-friendly Nollywood film, billed to hit the cinemas.

“Premiering in Lagos November 5 and going to the cinemas nationwide, on November 10.

“The star-studded production boasts of an exceptional cast including: Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Eberechukwu Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudo, Chioma Nwosu, Arinze Okonkwo among others,” she said.

Ajagu said that the movie which was set in Nigeria highlights the importance of community and the need to seek professional help.

She said the cinematic production also exposes how taking responsibility, counselling, faith, courage and forgiveness could be therapeutic; bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls.

“Praise Party explores the complex dynamics of Tobe Thompson’s narcissistic behaviour toward his wife, Zara Thompson, and brings to the fore, the influence of unresolved childhood trauma, privilege and injustice.

“Zara’s character endures extreme emotional abuse and social stigma resulting from marital breakdown and infertility.

“Through this compelling narrative, the film sheds light on real life issues that many African families experience but often sweep under the carpet.

“Combining elements of drama and psychological thriller, ‘Praise Party’ hopes to offer a thought-provoking, breathtaking cinematic experience,” she said.

Speaking on the achievements of the movie ahead of its cinematic release, Ajagu said that on July 8, Praise Party won the coveted ‘Best International Film,’ at the prestigious Charlotte Black Film Festival, North Carolina.

She said that the film was officially selected and screened at the Canada-China International Film Festival (CCIFF) opening weekend, on July 15 in Montreal, Canada.

“On August 31, at the CIFF closing gala awards in Montreal, I was awarded ‘Best Producer,’ for the film, Praise Party.

“Plans are underway for the Praise Party’s theatrical release in Canada and the United States of America,” she said.

Ajagu first graced the Nigerian TV screen in the 1990s, captivating audiences with her role as Gloria in the hit soap opera, “Fortunes”. NAN

