Gov. Oborevwori urges police to investigate killing of school teacher

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has directed the police Command in Delta to investigate the case of a brutal killing of a school teacher, Sunday Ufua, allegedly by a parent and bring the perpetrators to book.

The deceased was a teacher at the Alihami Secondary School in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area

The deceased was reported to have disciplined an errant child.

Oborevwori’s in a condolence message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said:” as a state government, we frown seriously at parents going to bully teachers for genuinely meting out disciplinary measures against students for bad behaviour such as is alleged in the extant case.

Oborevwori said: “I have directed the State Police Command to investigate the case properly and bring the perpetrators to book.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Ufua family and teachers across the state on the untimely and unfortunate demise of their father and colleague.

ALSO READ:

Businessman jailed three months for stealing policeman’s cellphone

Truck’s brake failure leads to woman’s death in Onitsha

Just in: Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco dies at 42

Trader jailed three months for stealing electrical wires

“As a state, we will never tolerate actions like this in our schools”.

He said that the events leading to the death of Ufua were condemnable and avoidable.

The Governor warned parents and guardians against taking illegal actions against teachers for correcting their erring children and wards, adding that such delinquent actions remained intolerable in schools across the state.

“I have been briefed on the death of a hardworking school teacher of Alihami Secondary School, Agbor, allegedly at the hands of a parent whose son had been punished for alleged bad behaviour.

“I condole with the bereaved family and teachers across the state on the unfortunate and untimely passing of their father, son, brother and colleague” Oborevvwori said.