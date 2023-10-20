Businessman jailed three months for stealing policeman’s cellphone

An Area Court in Jos has sentenced a 24-year-old businessman, Gyang Dung to three months imprisonment for stealing a cellphone belonging to a policeman.

The judge Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Dung after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave him an option to pay N10,000 as fine.

He also ordered him to pay N114,000 as compensation to the policemen and in default to serve another three months in prison.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on September 21, at the “B” Division police station by one Insp Monday Akawu, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict stole the phone valued at N114,000 from the officer’s pocket before he was caught.

Gokwat said that the offence contravened Plateau State Penal Code.