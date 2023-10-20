Just in: Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco dies at 42

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, is dead.

A statement by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate Council announced the development.

The Council said Mansur Nuhu Bamalli died at a private Hospital in Lagos, while on transit to Morocco.

The statement added “funeral prayers will be announced later.”

The late Envoy is survived by a wife and two children.

The immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the deceased a year ago.

The late Ambassador was Magajin Garin Zazzau, Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.

He was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau.

