SAED designed to make corps members self reliant -NYSC DG

The National Youth Service Corps says the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, was designed to make corps members self-reliant rather than seekers of white collar jobs.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, said this on Wednesday in Doi-Du, Plateau State.

He spoke while addressing the 2024 batch “A” stream II corps members and camp officials at the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Doi-Du in Plateau.

Ahmed urged the corps members to actively participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) trainings, during their service year to enable them learn a skill which would in turn make them self-reliant and employers of labour rather than job seekers after their service year.

The D-G, said the scheme had partnered with banks and notable foundations on interest-free loans and grants for corps members with marketable skills and innovative ideas.

He cautioned the corps members against embarking on unnecessary journeys that could expose them to various risks.

Ahmed advised corps members to desist from requesting unnecessary redeployment to other states, which could impede them of a smooth service year.

He advised the corps members to ensure they respect the culture, tradition and norms of their host communities when posted.

The D-G tasked them to create a positive impact in their host communities through the scheme’s Community Development Service (CDS).

He reiterated the commitment of NYSC, in ensuring the adequate welfare and security of corps members.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Esther Ikupolati, commended the corps members for their impressive and mature display of character since the commencement of the orientation exercise.

Ikupolati, said that the corps members had been participating actively in all camp activities with the maximum cooperation of camp officials and security agencies.