Enugu: 16 die as bus rams into university fence

In a tragic incident, 16 passengers of a commercial bus perished on Tuesday evening when the bus rammed into the fence of Maduka University, Ekwegbe along the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road.

According to reports, the 18-seater bus, on hitting the fence, went up in flames, burning 16 of the occupants beyond recognition.

However, two of the passengers survived and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Wednesday, the Enugu State Police Command spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said: “The accident involved an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota Hummer bus with Bauchi State commercial registration number DAS 215 XA with an inscription ‘Masha Allah’, and said to be going at high speed; lost control and plunged onto the fence of Maduka University along the road.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, unfortunately burst into flames, burning beyond recognition, sixteen of the occupants.

“However, two of the passengers were rescued alive and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens, who immediately responded to the incident.

Also Read:

“Investigation revealed that the vehicle, loaded with edible vegetables, other food items, and luggages of the passengers, was heading towards Nsukka from the Enugu axis of the road.

“However, the actual take-off point and final destination of the vehicle had not been ascertained. Nonetheless, their items have been recovered by the Igbo-Etiti Police Division.”