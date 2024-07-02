Trending
Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli expecting grandchild

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is expecting a grandchild.

This followed the revelation that Marelle, her daughter-in-law and wife of his son, Tobe, is expecting a child.

Oboli, who posted pictures from her son on her Instagram page that that Marelle’s maternity photoshoot, said: “God is certainly in this story.

“I’ve become a crybaby besties. 

“Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry 🥹 Can’t wait to hold her in my hands. 

“She’ll be the cutest baby ever. 

“My hands are shaking typing this.

“Who am I that you are so mindful of me, Lord? 

“Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her.

“My daughter @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever.

“May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day.”

