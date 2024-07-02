Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is expecting a grandchild.
This followed the revelation that Marelle, her daughter-in-law and wife of his son, Tobe, is expecting a child.
Oboli, who posted pictures from her son on her Instagram page that that Marelle’s maternity photoshoot, said: “God is certainly in this story.
“I’ve become a crybaby besties.
“Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry 🥹 Can’t wait to hold her in my hands.
“She’ll be the cutest baby ever.
“My hands are shaking typing this.
“Who am I that you are so mindful of me, Lord?
Also Read:
- Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli expecting grandchild
- Mohbad’s father: Come forward if you have a child for my son
- Gospel singer Peterson Okopi engages lover + Photo
- We were not aware of ex-Konga CEO’s death until media reported it — Family
- FG terminates contracts with three road construction firms
“Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her.
“My daughter @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever.
“May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day.”