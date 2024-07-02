Mohbad’s father: Come forward if you have a child for my son

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has appealed to any woman who has a child for his late son to come forward.

The father of the late singer, who is disputing Liam, the child from Mohbad’s marriage to Omowunmi, said this in a video.

Aloba said in the viral video: “Any woman on earth that has a child for Mohbad should please come out now.

“It will be a great joy for me to finally know that my son Mohbad left a child behind and to see my grandchild.

“All we need to do is to conduct a DNA test.”