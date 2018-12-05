NOA urges Nigerians to vote credible leaders

The National Orientation Agency has urged Nigerians to vote good and God-fearing leaders in the forthcoming 2019 general elections in order to fast track the country’s development.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, made the call in Kano at a one day sensitisation workshop with the theme: “Educating the electorate on the importance of voting as civic duty”.

The Director General represented by the Deputy Director Admin and Human Resources, Ernest Akhilele, urged voters not to sell their votes and stay away from political violence.

Akhilele said: “In line with the mandate of the National Orientation Agency, our duty is to awaken the consciousness of Nigerians.

“This programme is aimed at mobilising Nigerians on political issues and how to vote properly.

“On electoral campaigns, we implore Nigerians to desist from spreading fake news particularly in the social media designed to tarnish the reputation of some political parties or candidates.”

He added that Nigerians should embrace free and fair election to have good governance.

The NOA boss also advised the general public to shun anything that would lead to violence, snatching of ballot boxes and cancellation of result, among others.

He also called on all eligible voters to vote for the candidates and party of their choice, stressing that Nigeria is a country blessed with human resources.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, advised voters to shun hate speech and all forms of political violence.

Shehu assured that the commission was working round the clock to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2019.