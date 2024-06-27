No request for Presidential Jet before us – Senate 

The Senate on Thursday disclosed that there is no request for a Presidential Jet before the National Assembly as widely reported in some sections of the media.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who made this known during the plenary session said there is an attempt by fifth columnists to destabilise the country.

According to him, “there is a plan by the fifth columnist to destabilise this country, the issue of presidential aircraft has never been discussed in the Senate, there is no such request. There is no such request before the Senate.”

Also speaking on the issue, President of the senate, Godswill Akpabio said it is mere anticipatory blackmail.

Also Read

Akpabio said, “We have never approved the purchase of a presidential jet. There is no such request before us now. It is mere anticipatory blackmail”.