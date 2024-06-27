Flooding: Lagos to construct additional drainage collector on Agungi

The Lagos State Government says it will construct an additional drainage collector on Agungi, Lekki, to tackle the perennial flooding in the area.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, said this on Thursday during the on-the-spot assessment of the impact of Tuesday flooding around Agungi and its environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wahab, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Heads of Agencies and Directors in the Ministry also visited Freedom Park Road/Kusenla Junction and Alpha Beach Road in the Lekki area.

Wahab said the Lagos State Government was committed to a flood-free Lagos by ensuring that residents do not have to panic whenever it rains.

He said the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) of the ministry were deployed at the peak of the rainfall to clear the debris in the collector at the aforementioned areas to ensure free flow of water.

Wahab said that a minor encroachment was observed along Alfa Beach behind the James Hope University where a blockage was discovered.

He added that full excavation would start on Saturday from Alpha Beach to Lekki Conservation Road.

Wahab stressed that the construction of a new collector at Agungi Road was just one of the several which the state would construct to address perennial flooding issues in the identified areas.

“At Agungi, we have agreed that the area needs a new collector that will take the water from the road into the lagoon; the collector they have there is too small to serve the volume of storm water on the Agungi Stretch,” Wahab said.

He said that the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure would be invited to raise the level of the road after the construction of a new collector.

According to him, the flooding issue on System 156 (Up stream), Alpha Beach Road, has been a recurring problem for a while.

He said that the dredging of the channel would commence immediately towards making the state flood free.

Wahab noted that people were discovered to have built to block System 156.

He emphasised that the state would not fold its hands and allow some people for the sake of profit making destroy public infrastructure provided by individuals and government.

“Like we have always been saying, people built to block System 156 and some families on this corridor also colluded with developers to block System 156,” Wahab said.

Also Read:

The commissioner vowed that the state government would continue to ramp up enforcement operations across the state to reclaim setbacks and drainage alignments.

He appealed to residents to be whistleblowers for the government, adding that the government cannot be everywhere.

“Things cannot stop overnight and government agencies and ministries will join forces to put a stop to these actions by enforcing our laws,” Wahab said.