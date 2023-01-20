NJC condemns non-payment of retirement benefits, gratuities of State Judges

The National Judicial Council has condemned in strong terms the refusal of some State Governments to pay the retirement benefits of Judges at the State Judiciary.

This was contained in a statement issued by Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC, on Thursday in Abuja.

The NJC described the actions of the affected States as worrisome and condemnable in all ramifications.

The condemnation came at the end of the Council’s meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The council asked the defaulting states to belt up in the discharge of their legal obligations on payment of the retirement benefits to Judicial officers.

The statement said: “The NJC under the Chairmanship of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its 100th Meeting held on Thursday deliberated on the worrisome situation whereby many Judicial Officers of the States are being owed their retirement benefits, including severance pay/gratuity and pensions.

“After due consideration, Council condemns in very strong terms this act, which is undermining the Rule of Law and Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

“It therefore calls on the offending States to ensure that all entitlement of retired Judges are fully settled forthwith.

“Council further directed State Chief Judges to file reports on compliance, to reach the Council not later than 1 April 2023.”