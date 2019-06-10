Nissan on Monday announced senior management changes in Africa to drive sustainable growth across the continent.

With a growing middle class and rapidly increasing demand, Africa is seen as the last frontier for global automakers.

Mike Whitfield, currently managing director of Nissan South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, is appointed managing director of Nissan Motor Egypt.

He will also serve as chairman of Nissan in Africa South.

Whitfield will be based in Cairo and his appointment will be effective from June 20.

Whitfield, a former president the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa and vice president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, joined Nissan in 1981 as a marketing trainee.

Since then he has held a variety of senior positions in the company, resulting in his appointment as Nissan SA’s managing director in 2008.

Under his leadership, Nissan posted a record market share in South Africa of over 10 per cent in the last financial year, the highest this century.

Shinkichi Izumi replaces Whitfield as managing director, Nissan South Africa.

Appointed deputy managing director in 2018, Izumi joined Nissan in 2001 and has held various roles in Sales, Marketing and Corporate Planning.

Before joining South Africa last year, he was based in Nissan’s Japanese headquarters working within Nissan’s Asia and Oceania region and also has experience within the global Datsun function.

Kohei Maeda, who was appointed managing director of Nissan Motor Egypt in April 2018, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Chairman of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India region, Peyman Kargar, commented: “Nissan has a plan for rapid and sustainable growth in Africa. We were the first to assemble cars in Nigeria and our ambition is to lead the way in developing automotive manufacturing on the continent.

“The appointments announced today will drive performance in key African markets. Mike and Shinkichi both have extensive market knowledge and diverse experience within the auto industry. They will bring clear leadership and a strong customer focus to deliver growth and business performance.”