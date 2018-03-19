NIS needs 2,000 personnel yearly for effective border security

The Nigeria Immigration Service says it requires the recruitment of 20,000 personnel between now and the next 10 years to be able to effectively secure the nation’s borders.

The Comptroller-Nigeria of the NIS, Mohammed Babandede, said this on Monday in Abuja, while delivering a lecture entitled: “Irregular Migration and Border Security Management in Nigeria’’ at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

Babandede, who spoke during the Leadership in National Security Course, also stressed the need for retraining of personnel of the service as well as improve their welfare.

Represented by Raymond Jaja, the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Border Management, the CG said those measures were necessary to boost their morale as they face the challenges of manning national borders.

Babandede said that while proper management of boarder security would prevent trans-border crimes, there was also the need to properly equip the personnel with modern equipment to effectively perform their function.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. S.N. Bitrus, the centre’s Director of Consultancy Services, said the course was designed to enhance the capacity of the participants in the area of border security.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the participants for the three-day course were drawn from the military, police and para-military organisations.

