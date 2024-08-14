Nine months after judgement, Abia Assembly inaugurates lawmaker

The Abia House of Assembly on Tuesday inaugurated Aaron Uzodike of the Peoples Democratic Party for Aba North State Constituency.

The PDP flag bearer replaced Destiny Nwangwu of the Labour Party, who was sacked by the Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that his inauguration is coming almost nine months after the Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos, nullified the election of Nwangwu.

The court had on November 27, 2023 declared Uzodike, who was a member of the seventh legislature, winner of the March 25, 2023 state assembly election.

The court had ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Nwangwu by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In compliance with the order, INEC issued a fresh certificate of return to the PDP candidate.

Uzodike’s inauguration was, however, delayed after it was alleged that the court judgment was surrounded by controversies.

The Clerk of the House, JohnPedro Irokansi, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on him during the plenary session.

In a brief remark after the inauguration, the Speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, congratulated Uzodike on behalf of other lawmakers for returning to the House.

Speaking with newsmen later, Uzodike promised to provide good representation to his constituents.

He expressed gratitude to God, Governor Alex Otti and the Speaker for his inauguration.

“Delay is not denial, the end justifies the means and I want to say that every position you are occupying is from God,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has passed the Local Government Amendment Bill.

The Executive Bill, sponsored by the Majority Leader, Uchenna Okoro, representing Arochukwu Constituency, is expected to pave the way for the smooth conduct of the upcoming local government election in the state.

NAN reports that the lawmakers, thereafter, adjourned for a recess to reconvene on September 24.

