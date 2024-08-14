Erin Ijesha Waterfalls: Gov. Adeleke directs upgrade of tourist site

The Osun State Government is pursuing a comprehensive upgrade of tourist sites in the state, including the popular Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, as part of its comprehensive tourism agenda.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, made the disclosure on Tuesday.

This was in response to a recent viral video on the state of Erin Ijesha Waterfalls.

Alimi said the government is implementing a systemic upgrade after decades of neglect by previous administrations.

The Commissioner noted that the tourism infrastructure upgrade plan covers the Osun groove, Owala Inland Beach Resort in Olorunda Local Government Area, Sango Timi Shrine in Ede Local Government Area, Ayunkunnugba Waterfalls in Oke-Ila Orangun in Ifedayo local Government, and other cultural sites.

On the state of the tourist sites in Osun State, particularly Erin Ijesha Waterfalls in Oriade Local Government Area, Governor Ademola Adeleke was reported to have directed the fast tracking of ongoing renewal initiatives, which include the formation of a tripartite committee for the management of the site among others.

Alimi, who noted that the entire management of Erin Ijesha Waterfalls is currently under the purview of Erin Ijesha community, said the status quo is meant to ensure localisation and overall local content to boost the local cultural and tourism industry.

The Commissioner further conveyed the directive of the Governor that a tripartite meeting between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment and leaders of Erin-Ijesa Community be held on August 14, 2024 to fashion out how to further maintain the environment and come up with an acceptable template that will benefit all interests involved.

He said: “I want to assure the general public that the Osun State government under Governor Ademola Adeleke has a comprehensive tourism agenda which covers all our cultural and tourism sites.

“The meeting tomorrow will increase the phase of reforms to satisfy the aspirations of the community and tourism community.”

Alimi reassured the public that the Osun State Government is passionate about tourism, and has outlined it as one of its five point agenda, noting that the state is open to public private partnership.

