NiMet to engage quality management system for weather forecast 

Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), says the agency is ready to advance its quality management system to improve the weather forcast

Matazu made this known Thursday in Abuja across the nation. during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to him, such efforts in advancing the quality of management system with relevant training will enhance the weather prediction accuracy and precision.

“The agency is exposing its operations to improved quality management systems and even transforming to Safety Management Systems (SMS) across all its operations in the country.

“NiMet is striving to do more and is open to assist other Ministries,Departments and Agencies (MDA)s of government to pass through this process,” he said.

On the International Standard Organisation (ISO) Certification recently acquired by NiMet, Matazu explained that a rigorous quality management audit was followed.

According to him, NiMet has acquired the recertification of the International Standard Organisation ISO 9001:2015 and the International Standard Organization ISO 29990:2010 for the provision of aeronautical meteorological services.

” Also, for the capacity building at it’s Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Lagos and MBMIST in Katsina respectively.

” We took the challenge as far back as 2013 and we have been maintaining this 3 years certificate and we just acquired recertification of ISO 9001:2015 for aeronautical meteorological services in six major international airports.

“We are working hard to extend it to 10 more airports across the country, ” he said.

He further explained that the agency had acquired another recertification for ISO 29990:2010 for training, recertification and capacity training.

“Remember NiMet runs two training institutes like polytechnics, one in Lagos the RTC, which is a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) accredited training centre .

“We also have the Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology (MBMIST), which is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education ( NBTE) as a training centre in Katsina and offers Diploma.

“So, we have acquired ISO 29990:2010 for training on Jj8í aspects of meteorology, applied meteorology including climate change,” he explained.

He said NiMet was the first meteorological service on the African continent to have acquired the certification.

According to him, the agency is serving as an auditor for some African countries like Malawi and Gambia presently.

“It is of note that NiMet has also been approached by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to assist and guide them to acquire this certification.

“The implication of this recertification is like the stamp of standardisation of service delivery by an international organisation and gives a guarantee on the precision and efficiency of NiMe’s products and service,” he said.