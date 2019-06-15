The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy weather conditions with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with slim chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Kaduna, Jalingo, Yola and Mambilla Plateau in the morning hours.

It also predicted rainfall over Jos, Abuja, Mambilla Plateau and Lokoja axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with slim chances of thunderstorms over Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the region during afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of moderate rainfall over the coast and inland of the south west in the morning hours.

“Moderate rain is anticipated over the south eastern region leaving the south west cloudy in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Energy level has generally diminished over the country resulting in few or occasional thunderstorms within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

