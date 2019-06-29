Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorm activities, rains over the North East and coastal region, with cloudy morning over most parts of the country for Sunday.

The NiMET’s “Weather Outlook” on Saturday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over Central States with chances of thunderstorms in the morning.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla plateau axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 degree Celsius.

According to NiMET, cloudy conditions are anticipated over Northern States with chances of thunderstorm over Nguru, Damaturu, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Nguru while other parts will be in partly cloudy condition later in the day.

NiMET predicted day and night temperatures for the region as 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “For Southern States, cloudy morning is anticipated with chances of rains over the coastal region.

“Moderate rains are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius, respectively.”