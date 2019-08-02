NiMet’s weather oulook on Friday in Abuja predicted cloudy condition with chances of thunderstorms over Borno, Jigawa, Yelwa and Yobe axis of Northern States in the morning hours.

It further predicted late evening thunderstorms over the entire region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 degree Centigrade and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

It stated: “For Central States, intermittent rains are expected over this region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are slim chance of thunderstorms over Jos, Bauchi, Abuja, Lafia, and Gombe axis with day and night temperatures of 29 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree respectively, except for Jos 15 to 26 degree Celsius.”

It envisaged Continuous rains over western part of Southern States in the morning hours with cloudy conditions and chances of intermittent rains over the eastern part of the region in the afternoon/evening hours.

According to NiMet, day and night temperature of the region are expected to be 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.