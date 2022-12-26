Night duty escapades, by Tiwa Says

Holidays are fun times. It’s that time of the year when a lot of people let loose and enjoy, go to fun places and have new experiences.

Truth be told though, this season seems different. Usually, there is an ambiance around the holiday season..that feeling of joy and merriment…that is so infectious…all we have now is heavy traffic of humans and vehicles on busy roads, and traders taking advantage of the yuletide for maximum sales.

Yes, holidays are expensive, especially if you decide to take the fun outside of the house.

For some reason, this one is even more so, with the high cost of petroleum products and transportation, and of course the exorbitant prices of foodstuff and other amenities.

So if you can’t afford to go out this season, don’t stress about it. Stay in the comfort of your home and enjoy some bonding time with loved ones.

Mike and I were having one of such when he got called to the hospital…him being a doctor. I was used to such calls…but I thought tonight will be an exception. I had plans..naughty ones.

I remember once, we were in the middle of a steamy session when he got called out…ruining the moment and my orgasm.

I decided I wasn’t going to let this night go to waste, so an hour after Mike left, I got dressed and went to the hospital.

When I got to the hospital, I asked to see Dr. Mike specifically…stating a few symptoms.

Not longer than 15 minutes later, I was ushered into the consulting room. Mike had a surprised look on his face and he started to speak, but I cut him short wit: “Good evening, Dr. Mike. I don’t feel too well.”

He seemed momentarily confused but quickly caught the flow. He asked what the matter was, and I told him I had pains in my body. He led me to the consulting bed so he could examine me because he couldn’t diagnose me without proper examination.

I laid down on the bed and proceeded to unbutton the first three buttons on my dress (I was wearing a long button-down dress and nothing else), exposing my breast, pointing to my nipples. I told him that’s where I felt the pain.

Mike put his stethoscope on my breast and nodded his head, using his thumb, he gently caressed my nipples. He asked if I felt any pain and I replied in the negative. He nodded again. He took his finger off, bent over, and sucked on my nipple…I moaned. As he continued sucking, he rubbed his thumb on my other nipple…. “Doctor,” I moaned softly. He asked again if I felt any pain and I replied: ‘Just a little.”

Dr. Mike unbuttoned my dress completely, raised both my legs, and spread them apart. He said he needed further examination, as he inserted his middle finger into my coochie. In and out…he fingered me…my cream covered his finger. I purred. At this point, he said: “You need an Injection.”

“Inject me, Doctor,” I replied.

He unzipped his pants, brought out his dick, got me off the bed, turned me over, and penetrated me from the back. He has always been a lover of backshots and it fits the occasion because he was able to smack my ass as he thrusted in and out.

He grabbed both my butt cheeks and asked me if I felt the injection…I told him to go deeper but slower…he did just that. I came to a shuddering peak with a shout of: “Doctor.”

The doctor also climaxed mouthing: “That’s my girl.” Just then we heard a knock on the door. We had to quickly adjust ourselves before the nurse came in.

Needless to say, the night didn’t go to waste at all, thanks to my imagination and Dr. Mike’s cooperation. We had engaged in other forms of role-play sex, but this was a first.

NB: Purely fiction

