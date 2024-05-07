Nigerians now to pay ‘Cybersecurity Levy’ on electronic transfers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed a 0.005 percent Cybersecurity Levy deduction on electronic transfers.

This was contained in a circular on Monday by the Director of Payment Services of the apex bank, Uzoma Efobi.

The circular, dated May 6, 2024, was addressed to all commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks as well as mobile money operators and payment service providers.

The implementation of the new directive, the bank said, will commence in another two weeks.

It said: “Following the enactment of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (amendment) Act 2024 and pursuant to the provision of Section 44 (2) (a) of the Act, a levy of 0.5% (0.005) equivalent to a half percent of all electronic transactions value by the business specified in the Second Schedule of the Act, is to be remitted to the National Cybersecurity Fund (NCF), which shall be administered by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“The levy shall be applied at the point of electronic transfer origination, then deducted and remitted by the financial institution. The deducted amount shall be reflected in the customer’s account with the narration, ‘Cybersecurity Levy’.

“Deductions shall commence within two weeks from the date of this circular for all financial institutions and the monthly remittance of the levies collected in bulk to the NCF account domiciled at the CBN by the fifth business day of every subsequent month.”

Exempted from the levy are loan disbursements and repayments, salary payments, intra-account transfers within the same bank or between different banks for the same customer and intra-bank transfers between customers of the same bank.

Also exempted from the levy are inter-branch transfers within a bank, cheque clearing and settlements, ⁠Letters of Credits, ⁠Banks’ recapitalisation-related funding only bulk funds movement from collection accounts, savings and deposits, including transactions involving long-term investments, among others.