Nigerian student arrested in UK for sexually harassing children three months after arrival

A Nigerian student, Cyril Kenneth, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to date children three months after arriving in the United Kingdom.

According to available information, the Nigerian was arrested after being accused of dating minors in Belfast, UK.

According to a video shared by Warriors of Children, Kenneth, who arrived in February for his Masters degree, was arrested after multiple children between the ages of 14 and 15 reported him with evidence of him grooming and sexually harassing them.

In the text messages he had with some of the victims, Kenneth sent his unsolicited indecent pictures, asked some of them for their house addresses and invited one of them to his house for sex, amongst other disturbing messages.

The suspect confessed to the crime, blaming it on temptation from the devil.

He said he contacted the kids because he needed friends as he was new to the country.

He was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.