NigeriaDecides: FG confirms drop in cyber threat actors during Governorship, Assembly polls  

Unlike the awful experience during the first leg of the country’s recent general elections, the Federal Government FG has confirmed that the activities of cyber threat actors on the Nigerian cyberspace during last Saturday Governorship and State Assembly elections were much lower.

Minister of Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami made this confirmation in a press statement issued Wednesday by his Senior Technical Assistant, (Research and Development) Dr. Femi Adeluyi

The Minister stated: “It is interesting to note that the activities of cyberthreat actors on the Nigerian cyberspace during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections are much lower than those during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“This is neither surprising nor unexpected as, Nigeria being Africa’s largest democracy, the Presidential and National Assembly elections are bound to attract much attention of everyone, including cyberthreat actors, than during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections”.

The Minister, according to the statement is confident that the implementation of some recommendations as well as measures taken to fortify “our cyber defence mechanisms might have helped…”

Pantami reiterated that these attainments would not have been possible without the continued support of President Muhammadu Buhari, towards ensuring Nigeria’s successful transition into the digital economy.

The Ministry involves in “monitoring of telecommunication Infrastructure for the successful conduct of the 2023 General Elections:

“Developing and implementing plans to enhance the resilience of critical digital infrastructure against cyber threats;

“Designing procedures and using technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks, as well as developing the ability to quickly recover from any damage that is done;

“Developing a comprehensive risk assessment, analysing the nation’s current cybersecurity capabilities, and identifying gaps that need to be addressed, among others.