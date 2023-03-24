NFF’s Head of Administration dies at 54

The Head of Administration of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mallam Magaji Abdullahi, is dead.

The NFF confirmed the death of the 54-year-old smokers administration in a statement it issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Abdullahi died on Thursday night during a brief illness.

The statement added: “A native of Bakori, Katsina State, Magaji Abdullahi joined the employ of the Nigeria Football Federation in May 2000, and rose to the position of Deputy Director in the Federal Civil Service before his demise.

“A diligent, hard-working and energetic officer, Abdullahi served conscientiously and with compassion, and will be remembered by Board Members, Management, Staff and all those he came across during service for his dedication and sense of duty.

“His remains were interred at his residence in the Mararaba area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday morning.”