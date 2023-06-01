NFF, Tingo seal partnership agreement on Federation Cup

The country’s oldest football championship, known presently as Federation Cup, secured another title sponsor on Thursday as the Nigeria Football Federation and Tingo signed a partnership agreement on the prestigious competition.



At a modest but colourful ceremony inside the NFF Secretariat, President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau declared that the first partnership agreement in the life of the new NFF administration had taken some months to seal because his team places more premium on integrity and credibility of partnerships and relationships than the number of such relationships.



“We took our time to conduct due diligence on the company and we found them to be upright and credible. For us, it is about credibility and integrity. A number of corporates have approached us for partnerships but we are taking our time to evaluate things.



“I congratulate Tingo for their steadfastness to ensure the actualization of this relationship. We believe it is the beginning of great things that will happen between the company and the NFF going forward.”



NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi added that the Federation is delighted to secure sponsorship for the oldest and most glamorous football championship in the land, and would go extra mile to ensure that Tingo derives the appropriate mileage from the title sponsorship.



Chief Operating Officer of Tingo, Peter Owokolo commended the NFF for the opportunity given to the company to engage Nigeria Football at such a high level, and promised to explore areas of further positive contributions to the Nigeria game.



“We are honoured to be here and to be able to take the title sponsorship of such a prestigious competition as the Federation Cup. It is a privilege. We are committed to promoting and positively projecting Nigeria Football in every way we can.”



The Federation Cup began as the Governor’s Cup in 1945, and has been addressed variously as the Challenge Cup and the Football Association (FA) Cup over the decades. It became Federation Cup in 2008, when the Nigeria Football Association became Nigeria Football Federation following the approval of its Congress in Makurdi, Benue State.



Also at the event were Tingo’s Project Coordinator, Dr. Segun Sanni; the Chairman/CEO of Skills and Dribbles Marketing Company (facilitators of the agreement), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq; NFF Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme; Director of Finance and Administration, E. C. Kadiri; Director of Communications, Mr. Ademola Olajire; Director of Legal, Barr. Okey Obi; Director of Audit, Yohanna Mathias; Head of Marketing and Sponsorship, Alizor Chuks; Head of Protocol, Barnabas Joro; Head of International Competitions, Enebi Achor and; Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Women Football League, Modupe Shabi.