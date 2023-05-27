NFF hails smooth conduct of State FA elections

The Nigeria Football Federation has praised the smooth conduct of ongoing elections into the Football Associations in a number States of the Federation, saying that it is pleased that almost all those who have conducted their polls have gone about the business responsibly and with character and integrity.

The Head of Member Associations of the NFF, Malam Ali Muhammad Abubakar, made the position known on Friday.

Abubakar said that the NFF is delighted with the adherence to the rules and electoral codes and urged the States yet to conduct their elections to adopt the same stance of character, conformity and integrity.

He said: “The NFF is pleased with the conduct of the elections in most of the States where elections have been held.

“The rules and regulations, as well as the electoral codes, have been adhered to.

“However, the NFF is not happy with what happened in Akwa Ibom State, and that is why we have not recognised the so-called elections conducted there.

“Elections were held in defiance of a court order.

“The NFF is a law-abiding organisation and will not support anything that is tantamount to disregard and disrespect to the rule of law.”

A total of eight states, namely: Abia, Zamfara, Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, Niger and Cross River, have conducted their elections, and the same have been recognised by the NFF.

Elections into the Board of Ekiti State Football Association are scheduled for May 27.

Most of the remaining States have scheduled their elections for the month of June 2023.