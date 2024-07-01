New Rotary District Governor places priority on girl-child education, youths

The newly created Rotary District 9127, on Monday, pledged to give priority attention to girl child education and impact youths in the country positively in its programmes in the 2024/2025 Rotary Year.

The pioneer District Governor of Rotary District 9127, Rotarian Mike Ukachi Nwanoshiri, gave the pledge during his inaugural press conference in Abuja.

Nwanoshiri also pledged to increase the membership of the Rotary Clubs in the new district covering all Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory from 2000 to over 3000 between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

He also pledged commitment of Rotary in ensuring not just youth empowerment, but youth impact by assisting them with tools and necessary funds to set up businesses for their overall economic well-being.

Nwanoshiri said: “We are going to introduce girl child education. It’s a decision. If we don’t do it as their parents, they would not grow well. We talk about mental health? What is the cause of mental health? It is from our parents.

“What type of training did you give your young girl when she was young? How did you bring her up? We don’t allow them to be lost. If we don’t start now to treat that issue, we would be in problem.”

The District Governor, who expressed passion for the interest of the girl child, also said he would ensure the provision of reusable sanitary pads for girls across the district.

“First, I have to start with the one I have a marching grant for, which I will make sure it goes all over the District, which is the provision of reusable sanitary pads for the girl child. We would take it up as a serious project this Rotary year.

“We also have to encourage our young girls. They should not be cheap articles in the hands of men. They have to respect themselves knowing that through them birth came to the world.

“We teach them not always to depend on men to give them. I know I have some mothers in different clubs that will take that up to make sure we take the project up and make sure by the time they leave their youthful age, they would have the experience to have managed themselves.

“We have been talking about youth empowerment but this time around I would change the scenario. Now it would be about youth impact.

“As an organization we would create an avenue whereby we make sure by the time they finish their schools, they would get something doing and be a man or woman of their own.

“By then we can now ask them to come and join the organization that helped you do that. That is what I mean by impact. It does not mean giving money to go and eat. We try to empower them to stand on their own,” he said.

He urged youths to avoid vices in the society but develop themselves and work hard to succeed.

He promised to continue carrying out positively impactful projects as well as ensure membership growth.

He expressed delight to be the new District Governor of the newly created Rotary District 9127.

“I am excited to lead this vibrant and dedicated community of Rotarians, and I am committed to building on the excellent work of our past Governors.

“Our district though a brand new one, is rich in diversity, talent, and passion, and I am eager to tap into this collective energy to drive meaningful change in our communities. My vision is to empower our clubs to increase membership, be the vision carriers, and to be the magic makers in our district.

“We will focus on Youth Empowerment, Healthcare, Education, Environmental sustainability and the Girl Child Initiative. We will work tirelessly to strengthen our clubs, to enhance our membership experience, and to expand our reach and impact,” he said.