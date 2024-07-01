Erotic Monday Night: Sex therapy for my therapist, by Tiwa Says

Sometimes, no matter what you do and the effort you put in, some things just won’t work.

It’s not because you’re incapable or that you’re a bad person, it’s just that some things and people are only in your life for a season and serve a particular purpose.

Once that is done they have to leave. If you decide to force things to happen your way, it usually ends very badly.

Some other times all you need may be to step outside the box, take a breather and go back to the drawing board before going back to that project or person. A fresh perspective changes a lot.

I got a call from my therapist asking me to stop by on my way from work to see him. I assumed it was in response to the message I sent to him a few days earlier about needing advice on a few things, but when I got to his office, I met a therapist who needed a therapist.

As soon as I walked into his office, he came to me and hugged me tight. I noticed he was shaking slightly so I hugged him even tighter. It took a while before he broke the embrace. We sat on the couch and I laid his head on my lap. To comfort him further, I unbuttoned my blouse, brought out my breast and fed it to him. He sucked like a contented child, squeezing my breast.

I pulled down his zipper, brought out his dick and massaged it softly. As I touched him, his penis grew in length and size. He moved his hips to the rhythm of my hand and moaned.

With his zipper down, my therapist stood up and faced me. Then he put his dick in my mouth. He held my head and fucked my mouth. Slowly at first. Then he pushed his dick down my throat, causing me to almost choke, but I took it gallantly.

Only when I felt his warm juice down my throat did I know he had cum. I guess he still had some juice in him because he had a full erection when he took out his dick from my mouth.

Not one to waste a good thing, I told him to lie down. I climbed him and rode him reverse cowgirl style. With my ass bouncing on his groin, he spanked my ass as I twisted and turned on him.

He called my name several times, telling me that my pussy is sweet. I responded that I love his dick. He raised his hips and fucked me from beneath, moving his hips up and down. My body stiffened and I let out a loud moan as I came, he came too, holding down my waist with his hands.

After we freshened up, he collapsed back into my embrace and started to tell me what was bothering him. I guess I’m a therapist to my therapist after all.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: [email protected].