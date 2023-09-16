New Cabinet: Gov. Sanwo-Olu reshuffles, redeploys aides

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has redeployed his Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih Awokoya, from the Ministry of Health to the Office of Sustainable Development Goals.

The Head of the Lagos State Civil Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a statement on Friday.

According to Muri-Okunola, Governor Sanwo-Olu also redeployed Engr. Abiola Olowu from the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as Special Adviser, Office of Mineral Resources.

The changes take immediate effect.

According to the statement, the Special Adviser, Office of Works is now domiciled in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Kadiri.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday swore in 37 Commissioners and Special Advisers as members of the State Executive Council and assigned portfolios to them.

The cabinet members, Akosile indicated, comprised 23 Commissioners and 14 Special Advisers.

The Commissioners are: Lawal Pedro, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General), Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Akin Abayomi (Health) Tokunbo Wahab (Environment and Water Resources), Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing), Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Ibrahim Layode (Home Affairs), Mobolaji Ogunlende (Youths and Social Development), Dayo Alebiosu-Bush (Waterfront Infrastructure Development), Abisola Olusanya (Agriculture), Gbenga Oyerinde (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations), Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Tourism, Arts and Culture), Osiyemi Oluwaseun (Transportation).

Others are: Tunbosun Alake (Innovation, Science and Technology), Afolabi Ayantayo (Establishment and Training), Kayode Bolaji Roberts (Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development), Mosopefoluwa George (Economic Planning and Budget), Olumide Oluyinka (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Abayomi Samson Oluyomi (Finance), Folashade Ambrose-Medem (Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment), Jamiu Alli-Balogun (Basic and Secondary Education), Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe (Wealth Creation and Employment) and Tolani Sule Akibu (Tertiary Education).

The Special Advisers are: Sola Giwa (Transportation), Rotimi Fashola (Agriculture), Abiola Olowu (Commerce, Industry and Investment), Olajide Babatunde (eGIS and Urban Development), Idris Aregbe (Tourism, Arts and Culture), Abdul Kabir Opeyemi Ogungbo (Taxation and Revenue), Bola Olumegbon (Central Business Districts), Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu (Environment), Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen (Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement), Barakat Odunuga-Bakare (Housing), Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje (Rural Development) and Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola (Internal Audit).