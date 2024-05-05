NDLEA intercepts Indian hemp inside 40-ft gas tanker, nab many others + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on stop and search operation along Abuja-Abaji Expressway on May 1, 2024 intercepted a 40-ft gas tanker marked RBC 77XG in which they discovered 511 jumbo sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 4,752kg concealed in the gas tank compartment of the truck.

The consignment was loaded into the tanker in Ondo State and meant to be delivered in Abuja for further distribution.

Four suspects: Efe Abel Mikel, 39; Ebigide Cyril, 29; Ejechi Monday, 41; and Friday Benson Chukwudi, 39, have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.

In the statement, Babafemi also revealed that two suspects: Aminu Umar, 25, and Anas Umar, 22, were arrested with 207.1 kilograms of cannabis sativa in their house at Unguwan Rimi, Basawa, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State on April 29, while Bashir Umar, 35, was nabbed at Ladanai, Hotoro area of Kano on May 3 with 194 bottles of codeine syrup.

In Osun State, NDLEA operatives on May 1 arrested an ex-convict, 51-year-old Suleiman Usman, who is currently facing trial for another drug offence at the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

At the time of his latest arrest at Okinni town, Suleiman was found in possession of 4.4grams of Cocaine, 28.5kg of cannabis sativa, 20 tabs of rophynol weighing 6.2grams and 812 pills of tramadol.

The following day, May 2, NDLEA operatives at Agbara checkpoint, Seme border, Badagry, Lagos State intercepted a Toyota Camry car marked KJA 825 FT conveying 113 jumbo parcels of cannabis with a total weight of 64kg.

The driver, Charles Amoni, 45, was promptly arrested.

In Bauchi State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bauchi-Jos road on April 29, 2024 arrested Clement Chukwuka, 39, with 595 bottles of codeine, 38,260 pills of opioids such as tramadol, rohypnol and diazepam, while another suspect, Friday Ibochi, was nabbed at NDLEA checkpoint, Aloma Junction, Otukpa, Benue State on April 30 with 66 blocks of cannabis weighing 33kg.

In the same vein, 42-year-old Ifeanyi Stanley was arrested with 12kg of same substance at Swali Jetty, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.