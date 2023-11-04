NDLEA arrests two over possession of illegal firearms

The Nasarawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested two men on the Keffi-Nasarawa Road for being in possession of illegal firearms.

Peter Onche-Odaudu, the State Commander of the agency, made this known at a news conference on Friday.

According to Onche-Odaudu, who spoke in Lafia, the state capital, operatives from the Keffi Area Command of the agency on motorised patrol on Keffi-Nasarawa Road on October 28, 2023 stopped a commercial vehicle on routine stop and search.

He said: “During the search, the two suspects, Abdulraman Sani, aged 20, and Ibrahim Usman, aged 20, were arrested while on their way to Nasarawa-Toto.

“They were found to be in possession of a locally made pistol and one cartridge concealed in a black polythene bag.”

Onche-Odaudu said that the suspects claimed the firearm was given to them by one Sani at Tashan Yaro in Katsina State to deliver to a certain Babangida in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said the suspects were informed that the said Babangida was to give them the sum of N200,000 to be shared between them, adding: “They acknowledged that they were aware that the firearm in their possession is illegal.”

Also Read:

The State Commander said that the suspects would be transferred to the police for further investigation and necessary action.

Onche-Odaudu pointed out that the agency had a good history of collaboration with other security agencies and had not been found wanting in fulfilling its obligations in that regard.

“In furtherance of this inter agency collaboration, for instance, between 2022 and 2023 alone, at least four suspects have been transferred from us to the Nigerian Police Force,” he added.