Ndiomu urges Niger Delta youths to rise above entitlement ‘mentality’

The Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has charged the youth of the Niger Delta region to set the stage for success by rising above the “entitlement mentality”.

The Interim Administrator of the PAP, retired Major General Barry Ndiomu, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

In the statement by Musa Wilfred, Head of Reintegration, PAP, Ndiomu said that if the youth in the Niger Delta region could rise above the “entitlement mentality”, the sky would be too small to be their starting point.

He urged the youth of the region to begin to think out of the box and come up with innovative ideas.

He added: “Everybody stands a chance, so the youth of the region must begin to think out of the box and come up with innovative ideas.”

Ndiomu noted that the recent Niger Delta 3rd MSME Summit in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State was an avenue to sensitise the youths of the region.

He said: “We have decided to begin to reason outside the box.

“We must understand the times and take proper advantage as well as map out opportunities for success.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine has exposed the harsh realities surrounding grains globally.

“Currently, there is scarcity of grains and starch globally; and we have cassava plantations all over the region.

“Very soon, brewery companies in Nigeria will start looking for starch.

“This global shift affects everybody, and we must begin to take advantage of the current situation.”

Ndiomu reiterated that the mandate of the PAP was to manage the destiny of thousands of youths, adding that in view of this, the youth must be reminded that there was virtue in adversity and resilience, as nothing comes cheaply.

He said: “We must be in a place where we are able to adequately predict the future.

“We must innovate, we must remind ourselves that there is virtue in adversity and resilience, and nothing good comes cheaply.

“There is a notion about the region out there, and we must all agree jointly to alter that narrative.

“As young business owners, you must understand that beyond innovation, collaboration, networking, access to funds, loans and grants, lobbying, you have a role to play.”

Ndiomu admonished the youth of the region to embrace discipline and mentoring, as there was a price to pay for every height to be attained.

He said: “There is a price to pay for every height you want to attain, so as young leaders you must be ready and willing to pay the price.

“You must also keep calm heads, as skills without character are useless, so you must be worthy in skill and character.”

