NCDC will boost socio-economic development — Group

The recent passage of the North Central Development Commission Establishment bill into law by the Nigerian Senate has garnered public praise and commendation for its potential to significantly enhance socio-economic development in the region.

The North Central People’s Forum expressed satisfaction with the passage of the bill, describing it as a laudable landmark.

The NCPF stated that the bill has come at a crucial time to aid in the rapid socio-economic development of the North Central zone of Nigeria, which has experienced significant setbacks and neglect in the past.

A statement by the National Chairman of NCPF, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, noted that North Central states, made up of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory, is naturally endowed with arable land for agriculture, huge solid mineral deposits, oil and gas, long stretch of rivers Niger and Benue, as well as huge potential tourism with beautiful and attractive sites such as Zuma rock, waterfalls and forest reserves, found in several locations in the zone.

Ndanusa said: “In spite it’s huge potentials, the North central zone has remained largely underdeveloped due to insecurity problems that has bedeviled its landscape, such as farmer/herders’ clashes, banditry/kidnapping, flood disaster, etc. which has hindered its people from engaging in productive economic activities, such as farming and trading.

“Similarly, as a result of constant violent killings due to farmers/herders clashes, communal conflicts and other forms of insecurity, millions of its inhabitants were forced to live in IDP camps spread in school buildings and temporary structures.

“Therefore, the establishment of the North Central Development Commission, with funds to be received from the Federal Government and international donor agencies, offer great opportunity for resettlement of displaced persons, reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of farmers/herders clashes and communal conflict, tackling developmental challenges of poverty/illiteracy, as well as creating enabling environment to attract investments into socio-economic sectors for rapid transformation and progress of the North Central zone.”

The NCPF praised Senator Abba Moro, Senator Musa Sanni and the Majority Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, along other senators from the North Central states for their relentless efforts in supporting the North Central Development Commission bill.

The NCPF chairman said their persistent advocacy since the 9th Senate culminated in the bill’s successful passage by the 10th Senate.

Ndanusa added: “Similarly, the NCPF appreciates the leadership of the senate led by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other senators who supported the passage of the NCDC bill.

“The NCPF also wishes to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expeditiously give his assent to the bill, after its anticipated concurrence by the House of Representatives, to enable speedy constitution of the Commission to fulfil its mandate for socio-economic transformation of the North Central zone.”

Recall that the Senate on Thursday passed into law a Bill seeking the establishment of the NCDC.

The Bill was sponsored by Moro, the Senate Minority Leader, and Sanni, the representative of Niger East Senatorial District.

The NCDC Bill, which was laid for first reading on October 5, 2023, went through second reading on February 21, 2024 and got the nod of the Senate after nine months, which included public hearing.

The passage at the plenary followed the committee’s report which noted that the Bill was in the interest of the zone and Nigeria as a whole.

