Agba: Malik Afegbua was a loyal party man

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has mourned a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Prince Malik Afegbua, describing him as a loyal and dedicated party man.

Agba, in a statement, said the news of the death of Prince Afegbua on Sunday came to him as a rude shock.

According to him: “The news of the death of Prince Malik Afegbua was shocking and, without a doubt, but painfully so, his transition has profoundly diminished the tribe of our party leadership, creating a vacuum that may be somewhat difficult to fill.

“He contributed so much to the growth of the APC in Edo state, Edo North Senatorial zone and particularly Etsako East Local Government Area.

“He offered leadership that was focused and offered distinguished services each time he was called upon by the party to serve.

“Prince Malik Afegbua led the party’s reconciliation committee at some point and took up other responsibilities, acquitting himself as a force of stability in the party.

“I commiserate with the leadership and membership of the APC in Edo State and the family members of Prince Malik Afegbua on his death.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Prince Maliik Afegbua will be sorely missed.

“Rest In Peace, our great leader.”

