Sanwo-Olu to host captains of industry at 9th Corporate Assembly

All is now set for the ninth edition of the Lagos Corporate Assembly, a periodic engagement session, tagged: “BOS Meets with Business Community,” during which the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, meets leaders of the organised private sector to discuss business-related issues such as infrastructure development, business regulations, MSME challenges, taxes, revenue, security, transportation, traffic management, and technology.

The development was revealed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

According to the statement on Sunday, the ninth edition of the assembly, which comes up on July 9, 2024, has the theme: “Unpacking Barriers to Ease of Doing Business, Accelerating Business Growth.”

It will be held at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island.

Speakers at this edition include the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso; Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye; and Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke.

Other speakers include the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji; Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi; and Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kolade Alabi.

The event, to be hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu, will have members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in attendance.

Others will include, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Hon. Mustaina Abiodun Tobun.

Speaking on the importance of the event, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said that this edition of the Corporate Assembly is a fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Sanwo-Olu at the last edition that he would dedicate the next edition of the periodic assembly to unpacking the challenges that organisations doing businesses in the state encounter with sovereign institutions of the Federal Government.

“Part of the strategic intents of this edition is to see how issues revolving around prevailing complaints related to multiple taxation, levies, infrastructure challenges, and regulatory burdens can be transparently discussed,” Ambrose-Medebem said.

In addition, she also said that the assembly provides a platform for presenting and addressing challenges and issues relating to doing business in Lagos, with clear directives often given to the responsible MDAs for their resolution.

This approach, she added, has made the assembly a vital tool for enhancing cooperation and problem-solving between the government and the business community.

She restated the state government’s commitment to improving ease of doing business in the state, even in the midst of the current economic challenges around the globe.

She added: “As a responsive and responsible government, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration recognises that ease of doing business is key to the state’s economic growth and development, and we are working assiduously towards improving this daily, through the implementation of various forms of reforms.

“Over the years, we have prioritised the provision of a friendly environment that would support existing businesses while attracting more Foreign Direct Investment.”

On the agenda, Ambrose-Medebem disclosed that this year’s session will, amongst other things, feature presentations by the various state and federal agencies and a Q&A interactive session.

On his part, Omotoso said: “This Lagos Corporate Assembly has become a staple event, held periodically, and has helped in strengthening the relationship between the State Government and the Organized Private Sector.”

He also disclosed that previous editions have recorded significant achievements such as granting water licensing concessions to the Organised Private Sector, including a five-year arrears waiver and a 75 percent permit waiver by the state government.

