National grid shutdown: TCN brought in soldiers to harass, intimidate our men, NUEE alleges

The National Union of Electricity Employees has accused the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria of inviting the military to harass and intimidate workers over the ongoing nationwide strike.

The union consequently has warned of dire consequences should the military personnel harass or intimidate workers.

It advises the management of the TCN to focus on improving the transmission network and reducing frequent national grid collapses rather than meddling in the affairs of the Organised Labour.

In a statement by the Union’s Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, NUEE said among others “We are aware of the TCN propaganda to deliberately incite the public on the national grid’s shutdown.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) issued a press release dated 31st May 2024 and a circular to all its affiliates same day on the commencement of indefinite nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s failure to conclude and pass into Law a new National Minimum Wage Act and the refusal to reverse the vexatious hike in electricity tariff to N65/kwh.

Also Read:

“The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) is an affiliate of the NLC and we are carrying out the directive of the Congress on the withdrawal of services according to the 31st May 2024 circular and Press Release.

“All affiliates of the NLC and TUC obeyed the directives to withdraw services until all those issues are sorted out. Consequently, the union joined the action of withdrawing services and we are perplexed with the action of the TCN management. “This begs us to understand if the TCN management is indifferent and happy with the suffering of the poor masses’ meager minimum wage of N35,000 compared to the currently over 200 percent cost of living in the country.

“TCN management should focus on improving the transmission network and reducing frequent national grid collapses rather than meddling in the affairs of the Union and NLC.

“This is a clarion call for the union to participate in the emancipation of the down-trodden Nigerians by fighting for a living wage and against discriminatory tariff hikes in the electricity sector to ensure that Nigerians deserve the right to accessible and affordable electricity services.

“Furthermore, we are informed that TCN management has invited military personnel to intimidate and beat up our members at various TCN locations who are fighting against the plight of poor Nigerians.

“This is to warn TCN management that any of our members who are harassed, intimidated, or beaten up the military personnel will not be tolerated.”