Plateau: Some private organisations shun strike as public offices, banks comply

Private schools, private media houses, and fuel stations in Plateau State have shunned the strike action by the organised Labour which is fully complied with by the workforce in the public sector.

Vanguard’s monitoring in Jos reveals that the entrances of banks in the Jos and Bukuru metropolis are locked while fuel stations in the areas were open selling to motorists.

Also, the entrances of the State High Court were barricaded by the unionists, preventing lawyers from gaining entry.

Although government-owned media houses are offering partial services due to the strike, private-owned media houses are offering services.

The Highland FM which belongs to the federal government asked that all staff from Level 12 and above should be at work but the Station only linked the Network for the morning news and went off the air.

The Plateau Radio/Television Corporation has only the Management staff at work and began transmission from 6 am to 9 am and would resume from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and their affiliate members are gathered at the Secretariat junction, chanting solidarity songs as their monitoring teams go about for enforcement.