Strike: Activities paralysed at federal, state secretariats in Ibadan

Activities were on Monday paralysed at the federal and state secretariats in Ibadan, in compliance with the directives of Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress on the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike.

The labour unions called for a nationwide strike over the breakdown in the minimum wage negotiations by a tripartite committee constituted by the Federal Government in January.

The leadership of the labour unions had, on May 1, given the federal government up till May 31 to complete negotiations on the new minimum wage, failure of which they might not be able to guarantee industrial peace in the country.

NAN also reports that the main gate of the federal secretariat in Ibadan was under lock and key, while security patrol from the Nigeria Police Force were seen stationed close to the entrance of the secretariat to maintain peace and order.

A private security guard, who preferred anonymity, said that no worker was permitted to enter the secretariat premises, as the few ones who came early in the morning were asked to return home by union leaders.

NAN reports that the strike had affected normal business activities in and around the secretariat, as some food vendors were seen lamenting that they had already prepared food to sell, thinking that the strike might not be effective.

At the state secretariat, the entrance was manned by men of the Nigeria Police Force and Amotekun, with their vehicles positioned strategically.

The main gate was, however, open for anyone to access the secretariat, while the access road from the flyover was under lock and key.

NAN reports that the strike was partially observed, as some workers were seen doing skeletal duties in their offices.

Some of the workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were on ground to do one or two things, though they acknowledged that the strike was still on.

NAN observed that some Amotekun personnel were strategically stationed in front of the state House of Assembly, with their vehicles on ground.