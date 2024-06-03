Youths protest suspected herders attack on Benue community

In a demonstration to seek intervention, some youths of Asta community, a suburb of Makurdi, on Monday, blocked the road leading to Joseph Sawuan University of Agriculture, Makurdi, in Benue, to protest an attack by suspected herders.

It was gathered that the blockage of the road prevented the movement of motorists.

The action, according to a resident of the area, was to vent their anger on the attack by suspected herdsmen on the community, which led to various degrees of injury sustained by people in the community.

The resident, who identified himself as Dave, said, “Early hours of today, at about 1:00am, some people suspected to be herders came to this community (Asta) and attacked people with machetes, knives, and dangerous weapons.

“About six people were taken to the hospital; some security operatives came to repel the attackers.

“Because of what happened, some youths came out this morning to block the road and vowed not to leave the road until the governor , Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia comes to address them.”

Confirming the attack on the community, the state Command’s Spokesperson, Catherine Anene, stated that the injured victims are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“Unigric road incident confirmed. some persons were injured and are currently receiving treatment,” the PPRO said in a terse statement.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Internal security, Joseph Har, also confirmed the incident but declined further comments.

As of press time, it was learnt that the youths have vacated the roads.