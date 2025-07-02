Properties destroyed as fire razes shops in Ibadan

Properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed on Tuesday as a fire outbreak razed five shops in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, adding that the fire broke out beside the Akin-Alamu building in the Papa area along Alakia Isebo Road.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the blaze, but significant property damage was reported.

Akinwande attributed the cause of the fire to an electrical surge that ignited nearby combustible materials, leading to the rapid spread of the flames.

According to him, the incident was reported at 23:22 on June 1, 2025, through a telephone call.

He said firefighters, led by CFS Adesina Olusoji, responded quickly and arrived to find the shops fully engulfed in flames.

Akinwande stated, “We swiftly took action to prevent the fire from spreading to unaffected nearby shops and properties. The fire was completely extinguished, and salvage operations were conducted.

“Although five out of ten shops were affected, our personnel managed to save properties worth millions of naira.”

He added, “The prompt response by the Oyo State Fire Service helped mitigate further losses during this unfortunate event.”

