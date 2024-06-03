Public offices, banks in Uyo closed as labour begins strike

Public offices and banks in Uyo were on Monday not opened for businesses following the indefinite strike embarked upon by the organised labour

A News Agency of Nigeria checks around Uyo metropolis showed labour union leaders monitoring workers’ compliance with the strike.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress directed their members to embark on the strike.

The labour unions decision is part of their ongoing agitation for a new minimum wage for workers.

NAN reports that the Idongesit Nkanga state secretariat complex and the Federal Secretariat were also not opened to workers.

At the state secretariat, labour leaders were seen playing drums and chanting solidarity songs.

Security patrol vehicles were seen stationed at strategic locations in the city to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Commercial banks located at the Udo Udoma Banking Layout, were not accessible to customers.

Some of the customers who spoke to NAN expressed worries over their inability to access banking services.

However, markets and motor parks in the city were operational and open to members of the public.

Some public schoolstudents who were in school earlier in the day, were asked to go home following teachers’ unavailability.

The NLC Chairman in Akwa Ibom, Sunny James, told newsmen that workers in the state would ensure total compliance with the directive to embark on indefinite strike.

“We shall move around the state to enforce the directive, we shall continue until the Federal Government meets the demands of workers.