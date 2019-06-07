The National Youth Service Corps has appointed Ramatu Sanda as its new coordinator in Nasarawa State.

Jacob Unogwu, Acting Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NYSC, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lafia.

According to Unogwu, the new coordinator, Sanda, takes over from Zainab Isah, who has been transferred to the headquarters in Abuja.

Until her new appointment, Sanda was the coordinator of NYSC in Katsina State.

Unogwu said that the new state coordinator, who had resumed duty, solicited the cooperation of the government and people of Nasarawa State and the media to enable her succeed in her new assignment.