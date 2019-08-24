Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons have arrested one Chika John Nnodim for alleged involvement in the kidnap of three Ghanaian girls from Ghana to Nigeria.

The suspect has also been handed over to the office of the Inspector-General of Police for further investigation.

The suspect, who is believed to be part of a cross border criminal gang, including kidnapping, and have been under security watch list of the government of Nigeria and Ghana, was nabbed by NAPTIP officials after a very painstaking investigation at various locations within Nigeria and Ghana.

Nnodim and two other Nigerians: Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, were alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of three Ghanaians girls aged between 15 and 21.

The case was reported to the Agency by the Ghana High Commission, Abuja in April 2019, alleging the kidnap of their citizens from Ghana to Nigeria.

The Agency collaborated with relevant law enforcement Agencies within Nigeria and Ghana in the investigation.

The case has been transferred to the Inspector-General of Police for further investigation because finding from investigation proved that the case is not human trafficking related but of murder and kidnap.