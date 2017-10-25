NANS hails FG’s payment of pension to retired war-affected Police Officers

The National Association of Nigerian Students has hailed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to pay pensions to Retired War-Affected Police Officers of Old Eastern Region.

The National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government, on Friday, commenced the payment of entitlements of retired war-affected police officers after 47 years the Nigerian Civil War ended.

NAN also reports that the war-affected police officers from the Old Eastern Region were pardoned and retired from the Nigeria Police Force through a Presidential Amnesty granted on May 29, 2000 by the administration of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Despite the Presidential pardon and verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid for years until President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the payment of pension entitlements to these officers and their Next of Kins.

Okereafor said that there was no doubt that this positive move and decision would “bring relief to the pains, sorrows, tears and blood brought by the civil war”.

He, therefore, called on the people of the South-East and South-South to see this as a hand of friendship and love from the Federal Government in the interest of national unity.

He said: “The national leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students has lauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government on payment of pensions to members of the armed forces, police and paramilitary officers who fought on the side of Biafra during the 1967-1970 Nigerian civil war.

Okereafor said: “NANS is equally appreciative to Mr. President for signing into law, a bill for the establishment of the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurum, Delta State.

“These progressive decisions by Mr. President justify the Federal Government’s passion and commitment to all zones of the federation contrary to what some mischief makers will want the public to believe.”