NANS calls for end to petrol scarcity, threatens to take mass action if delayed

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on relevant stakeholders in the country to address the current scarcity of fuel currently being experienced in some parts of the country.

The student body noted that the development is unacceptable bearing in mind the economic situation in the country and how it has adverse effects on the Nigerian students all over the nation.

NANS made the call in a statement released by the Senate President, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, on Sunday

The statement partly read, “President Bola Tinubu oversees the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, tasked with directing petroleum resources and activities in Nigeria.

“At the helm of the NNPCL stands Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), whose tenure has been marked by the worst fuel crisis in recent memory.

“Nigerian students have never witnessed such prolonged shortages and disruptions to fuel supply, and we refuse to accept this as the new normal.

“The consequences of this fuel crisis are dire, with electricity supply remaining unreliable, prices soaring, and essential services paralyzed.

“Nigerian students, along with the rest of the population, are bearing the brunt of this crisis on a daily basis.

“We demand immediate action from the NNPCL to resolve the fuel crisis and restore stability to our nation.

“This includes transparency and accountability in providing information about the state of fuel supply and distribution.

“The NNPCL must also improve infrastructure and logistics to ensure the efficient distribution of fuel across the country. Bottlenecks and inefficiencies in the supply chain must be addressed promptly.

“Additionally, the NNPCL should engage with stakeholders, including student representatives, to understand the impact of the fuel crisis and collaborate on solutions.

“If Mele Kyari fails to take decisive action to resolve the fuel crisis, we call for his resignation or removal from office.

“Nigerian students cannot afford to suffer any longer under ineffective leadership. If the NNPCL fails to act swiftly and decisively to address the fuel crisis, Nigerian students are prepared to take mass action.

“It is time for the NNPCL to fulfil its mandate and prioritize the well-being of the Nigerian people. The future of our nation depends on it.”