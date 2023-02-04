Naira swap: Chairman House of Rep Committee on Diaspora calls out CBN

A female member of the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has called out the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on its policies and failure to supply the new naira notes.

The shortage of available cash in the Nigerian economy, due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy and lack of supply of the new naira notes, has led to immense hardship for the people of Nigeria.

Akande-Sadipe who recently collaborated with a Senatorial candidate in Oyo State to rehabilitate a kilometre stretch of Ayegun-Oleyo road in her constituency, Oluyole, said the fuel scarcity in the country, caused by the smuggling of fuel to neighbouring countries has compounded the problem.

She said CBN has made itself a tool for the opposition and fifth columnists in the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are behind this hardship for political benefits in the upcoming elections.

In a recent statement issued by her media aide, Olusada Olamilekan, Akande-Sadipe stated, “It is unacceptable for the CBN to leave the citizens of this great nation to suffer because of its lack of foresight and planning, the redesign of Naira is a good initiative but the deadline was not well thought out, and the implementation and procedural policy a major failure. Turning a good initiative into a bad impact on the economy. The CBN must take responsibility for its actions and work to rectify this situation urgently.”

Sadipe also spoke out against the fuel scarcity in the country, stating that the smuggling of fuel creates immeasurable hardship for the people of Nigeria.

“Anyone with the intent to sabotage for political gains does not have the interest of the nation in mind and such behaviour is unacceptable”, Akande-Sadipe stated.

She added, “We will not allow a few individuals to hold this nation hostage for their own selfish interests. The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for the people of Nigeria. His antecedence and ongoing blueprint as Governor of Lagos speaks for itself”.

Sadipe however sent a message of hope to Nigerians, stating, “We understand the difficulties of today. Please let’s stay calm and remain resilient in the face of these hardships. The end of the tunnel is not far off”.