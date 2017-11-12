NADDC to establish Automobile training school in Nigeria – DG

The Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council said it would establish automobile training school in the country to train youths in vehicle production.

Jelani Aliyu, Director General of the agency, said this at the launch of the maiden magazine by the Federated Organisation of Sokoto State Student’s Association on Saturday in Sokoto.

Aliyu, who is the famous Nigerian Chevrolet Car designer, said that the agency aimed to successfully harness the talents of Nigerian youths to support the country’s automobile industry.

He said: “Our focus now is to introduce a learning ground where the teeming youths will be supported in developing their own ideas into reality.

“Moreover, we will continue as an agency to ensure more support and collaboration with schools of higher learning in Nigeria, especially in science and technology initiatives.

“This is to fish out the required talented youths among the students to make necessary arrangements on how to achieve the desired goal. We are planning to aid in boosting the country’s economy.”

The Director General also said that the agency had invited foreign investors to come and invest in Nigeria to enhance in the creation of more jobs for the youths.

Aliyu said: “As Nigerians, we have the opportunity to adopt advanced solutions and use them to propel the society, as such the agency plans more innovative support to the country’s automobile industries.

“We have invited more foreign investors with the aim of creating more job opportunities and ensure the country’s economic growth to successfully build a new Nigeria of our dreams.”

Aliyu further said that the solution to Nigeria’s problems and challenges was with each and every citizen of the country.

He said: “As such, every Nigerian citizen has a responsibility in moving the country forward and we have to embrace our advantages of being the giant of Africa to achieve the set objectives.”

He said that all the vehicles in the world could be produced in Nigeria through collective engagement of talented youths which Nigeria was blessed with.

He urged Nigerians to individually and collectively focus on ensuring the dreams and aspiration of the country are achieved for a better society.

In his remark, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, commended the Director General for giving Nigerian youths the hope of moving the country forward.

Tambuwal, represented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Jabbi Kilgore, said that Sokoto state would continue to empower youths to achieve their desire objectives.

Sirajo Abdullahi, president of the association, thanked the Sokoto State Government for enabling youth participation in government policies and programmes.